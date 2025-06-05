Left Menu

China's Rare Earth Monopoly: Global Tensions Over Export Restrictions

China's control over rare earth metals critical for technology and defense sectors is causing global concern, as countries like the US, EU, and India face production risks due to export restrictions. Despite international pressures, China's policies remain firm, creating an alarming situation for global industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China continues to maintain its tight grip on the rare earth metals market, which has become a source of global tension. These metals are essential in the production of electronics and military hardware, leading to concerns about supply shortages in countries like the US, EU, and India.

During a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China's export control measures are standard and non-discriminatory. However, the restrictions have already impacted Japanese automaker Suzuki's production, reflecting the tangible impact of these policies.

The European Union has joined the US and India in expressing significant concerns over these restrictions, with EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic highlighting the challenges faced by industries reliant on rare earths. The ongoing geopolitical dynamics underscore the critical role these materials play in global technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

