Kashmir's Lifeline: USBRL Project and Iconic Railway Bridges Inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering political will has culminated in the completion of the Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar Railway link (USBRL) project, linking Kashmir to the rest of India. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the significance of Modi's leadership during the project's challenging phases over the past decade.

The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate monumental rail bridges in the region, including the world's tallest Chenab bridge and India's first cable-stayed railway Anji Bridge. Additionally, he will launch two Vande Bharat trains and announce development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore.

These infrastructure developments are expected to enhance economic growth and connectivity in Kashmir. Minister Vaishnaw noted the geological challenges faced during the project's execution and highlighted innovations like the Himalayan tunnelling method, ensuring travelers' comfort and safety. The rail link signifies a new era of prosperity for the region.