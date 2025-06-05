Left Menu

European Stocks Wobble Amid Economic Signals and Trade Tensions

European stocks fell on Thursday as ECB President Christine Lagarde discussed economic uncertainty, affecting rate-cut expectations. The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.3%, influenced by the ECB's rate cut and revised forecasts. U.S.-China trade relations and European political developments further impacted market movements, with notable fluctuations in travel, leisure, and defense industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:02 IST
European Stocks Wobble Amid Economic Signals and Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares experienced a setback on Thursday following European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde's remarks on economic uncertainty. Lagarde's comments led investors to adjust their expectations concerning future rate cuts.

The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.3% after the ECB reduced interest rates by 25 basis points and revised its inflation and growth forecasts against a backdrop of U.S. trade tensions. Travel and leisure stocks were particularly affected, registering a 1.2% decline.

In other significant movements, London's Wizz Air took a 27% hit due to missed profit forecasts, while German indices retraced gains amidst a U.S.-China trade development. Additionally, European defense stocks rose following NATO strategy updates and increased investment interest in defense spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025