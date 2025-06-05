Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Boom: A New Era of Development

Odisha initiates groundbreaking for 12 industrial projects worth Rs 28,084 crore, creating over 15,000 jobs. The developments aim to enhance regional industry and infrastructure, aligning with sustainable growth and Viksit Bharat vision. Major investments include green energy, logistics, and specialty chemicals, promising long-term economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:27 IST
Odisha's Industrial Boom: A New Era of Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday heralded a new phase of development by initiating 12 industrial and infrastructure projects worth an impressive Rs 28,084 crore. Located across the Ganjam region, these projects promise to generate over 15,000 jobs, driving sustainable industrial growth.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Majhi highlighted the initiatives' potential to uplift local communities by boosting infrastructure and creating opportunities. The projects follow the state's 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha' conclave, which has already seen Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of projects implemented, generating 90,000 jobs in five months.

Significant investments include Ocior Energy's Rs 7,200-crore green hydrogen project, Petronet LNG Limited's Rs 6,500-crore LNG terminal, and Tata Steel SEZ's industrial park development. These ventures emphasize Odisha's commitment to sustainable and inclusive economic growth, as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi's Viksit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025