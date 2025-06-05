Odisha's Industrial Boom: A New Era of Development
Odisha initiates groundbreaking for 12 industrial projects worth Rs 28,084 crore, creating over 15,000 jobs. The developments aim to enhance regional industry and infrastructure, aligning with sustainable growth and Viksit Bharat vision. Major investments include green energy, logistics, and specialty chemicals, promising long-term economic impact.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday heralded a new phase of development by initiating 12 industrial and infrastructure projects worth an impressive Rs 28,084 crore. Located across the Ganjam region, these projects promise to generate over 15,000 jobs, driving sustainable industrial growth.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, Majhi highlighted the initiatives' potential to uplift local communities by boosting infrastructure and creating opportunities. The projects follow the state's 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha' conclave, which has already seen Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of projects implemented, generating 90,000 jobs in five months.
Significant investments include Ocior Energy's Rs 7,200-crore green hydrogen project, Petronet LNG Limited's Rs 6,500-crore LNG terminal, and Tata Steel SEZ's industrial park development. These ventures emphasize Odisha's commitment to sustainable and inclusive economic growth, as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi's Viksit Bharat.
