High Stakes: Trump and Xi Aim to Mend US-China Trade Relations

President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have agreed to resume trade talks, marking a significant step towards resolving ongoing economic tensions. With new negotiations on tariffs and rare earth minerals, both leaders are optimistic about potentially easing strained relations between the world's largest economies.

Updated: 05-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:04 IST
High Stakes: Trump and Xi Aim to Mend US-China Trade Relations
President Donald Trump announced a positive conclusion to his recent talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as both countries agreed to resume trade negotiations. This marks the first conversation between the two leaders in Trump's second term, focusing on tariffs and the global supply of rare earth minerals.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to spearhead the US efforts in these crucial talks. Both leaders exchanged invitations to visit each other's countries, highlighting the significance of mending bilateral relations.

The trade negotiations come after previous impasses, with both the US and China making concessions on tariffs. Economic tensions persist, with the US demanding increased exports of critical minerals while China seeks clearer access to advanced US technologies. The results of these talks could have profound implications for global trade patterns.

