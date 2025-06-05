Left Menu

Venezuela Condemns U.S. Visa Restrictions

The Venezuelan government strongly criticized new U.S. visa restrictions imposed by President Trump, labeling them a political effort to stigmatize and criminalize. Warning its citizens against traveling to the U.S., the government highlighted concerns over the lack of guaranteed fair treatment for Venezuelans.

Caracas | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:46 IST
  Venezuela
  • Venezuela

The Venezuelan government condemned recent U.S. visa measures, describing them as part of a political 'campaign of stigmatization and criminalization' against its citizens.

President Donald Trump signed an order restricting entry from several nations, including Venezuela, among others, intensifying diplomatic tensions.

Venezuelan authorities issued a warning urging citizens to avoid the U.S., citing fears of unjust treatment and a breach of minimum guarantees for their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

