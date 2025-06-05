Venezuela Condemns U.S. Visa Restrictions
The Venezuelan government strongly criticized new U.S. visa restrictions imposed by President Trump, labeling them a political effort to stigmatize and criminalize. Warning its citizens against traveling to the U.S., the government highlighted concerns over the lack of guaranteed fair treatment for Venezuelans.
The Venezuelan government condemned recent U.S. visa measures, describing them as part of a political 'campaign of stigmatization and criminalization' against its citizens.
President Donald Trump signed an order restricting entry from several nations, including Venezuela, among others, intensifying diplomatic tensions.
Venezuelan authorities issued a warning urging citizens to avoid the U.S., citing fears of unjust treatment and a breach of minimum guarantees for their rights.
