Venezuela Condemns U.S. Visa Restrictions

The Venezuelan government condemned recent U.S. visa measures, describing them as part of a political 'campaign of stigmatization and criminalization' against its citizens.

President Donald Trump signed an order restricting entry from several nations, including Venezuela, among others, intensifying diplomatic tensions.

Venezuelan authorities issued a warning urging citizens to avoid the U.S., citing fears of unjust treatment and a breach of minimum guarantees for their rights.

