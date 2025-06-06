Delta Air Lines Sounds Alarm on Potential Tariff Impact

Delta Air Lines has issued a stark warning about the potential fallout of Trump administration tariffs on imported airplanes and parts, cautioning that these could compel the airline to cease purchasing foreign planes and cut flights serving around 10 million customers annually. This comes amidst a U.S. Commerce Department investigation that may lead to increased tariffs.

The airline expressed concerns that without time for adjustments, potential tariffs could endanger U.S. aircraft manufacturing and hamper Delta's capacity to acquire planes made domestically or internationally. In 2023 and 2024, Delta received 47 Airbus aircraft made in Canada, Germany, and France, which could not have been delivered under the current tariff conditions.

The airline and aerospace industries have voiced alarms over the disruption that new tariffs might cause to air safety and the supply chain. Meanwhile, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Business Roundtable have appealed to President Trump, warning that tariffs could weaken U.S. manufacturers and provoke retaliatory measures that disrupt the aerospace sector.