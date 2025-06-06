Left Menu

Delta Air Lines Sounds Alarm on Potential Tariff Impact

Delta Air Lines warns that potential tariffs on imported airplanes and parts could force the cancellation of foreign aircraft purchases, affecting flights for 10 million customers annually. The airline voices concern over national security tariffs and their impact on U.S. manufacturing and the aerospace industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 01:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delta Air Lines has issued a stark warning about the potential fallout of Trump administration tariffs on imported airplanes and parts, cautioning that these could compel the airline to cease purchasing foreign planes and cut flights serving around 10 million customers annually. This comes amidst a U.S. Commerce Department investigation that may lead to increased tariffs.

The airline expressed concerns that without time for adjustments, potential tariffs could endanger U.S. aircraft manufacturing and hamper Delta's capacity to acquire planes made domestically or internationally. In 2023 and 2024, Delta received 47 Airbus aircraft made in Canada, Germany, and France, which could not have been delivered under the current tariff conditions.

The airline and aerospace industries have voiced alarms over the disruption that new tariffs might cause to air safety and the supply chain. Meanwhile, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Business Roundtable have appealed to President Trump, warning that tariffs could weaken U.S. manufacturers and provoke retaliatory measures that disrupt the aerospace sector.

