Tesla's Tumult: Musk's Trump Tiff Tanks Shares

Tesla shares nosedived on Thursday as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the company's CEO, engaged in a high-profile public spat.

Investors grew increasingly anxious over the potential repercussions of the dispute, leading to a 14% drop in Tesla's stock, effectively erasing $150 billion in market value. The clash centered around Trump's tax bill, which affects electric vehicle incentives.

Musk's ambitions for self-driving robotaxis may face hurdles from federal agencies, while potential changes in EV subsidies could undermine Tesla's market presence.

