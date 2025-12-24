Left Menu

Stock Market Surge Amid Economic Data Boosts Hopes for Santa Claus Rally

U.S. stocks rose, setting the S&P 500 on track for a record close, following robust economic data that lifted bond yields. The GDP grew at a 4.3% annualized rate, surpassing estimates. The news lowered expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, despite mixed economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 01:23 IST
Stock Market Surge Amid Economic Data Boosts Hopes for Santa Claus Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday as the S&P 500 edged towards a record close, buoyed by promising economic data that elevated bond yields and revved up growth sectors. The latest figures from the Commerce Department revealed a GDP increase at an unexpected 4.3% annualized rate in the third quarter.

This brisk growth, the fastest since the same period in 2023, was driven largely by strong consumer spending and starkly exceeded the 3.3% predictions. Despite earlier concerns that a government shutdown might stifle progress, investors now see a reduced likelihood of a January rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The stock market showed resilience with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all marking gains. Notably, AI stocks rebounded following last week's selloff. Stock market enthusiasts are eyeing the upcoming potential 'Santa Claus rally' as trading volumes are expected to diminish with the holidays approaching.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025