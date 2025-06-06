Market Shockwaves: Trump-Musk Feud Auctions Financial Instability

In an unexpected twist, the clash between U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has sent ripples through global financial markets. Their public disagreement has notably resulted in a sharp 14% decline in Tesla shares, eradicating $150 billion in market value overnight.

Beyond the headlines, investors are keeping a close eye on the impending U.S. payrolls report, a crucial economic indicator that could sway Federal Reserve decisions on future interest rates. Recent soft economic data only heightens the anticipation of the report's impact and its potential to influence Fed policy.

Furthermore, the fallout from the Trump-Musk conflict has broader implications, affecting various market sectors, including a dip in bitcoin value. As Asian technology shares followed Wall Street's downturn, global markets brace for further turbulence, with caution remaining the prevailing sentiment.

