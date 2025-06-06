Left Menu

Tesla's Tumultuous Ties: Politics, Profits, and Price Plummets

Tesla's stock experienced a dramatic drop after an escalating feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, erasing $150 billion in value. The dispute stemmed from Trump's budget bill and comments about Musk's influence in his election. The fallout has potential implications for Tesla's ambitious driverless car plans and SpaceX's government contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:12 IST
Tesla's Tumultuous Ties: Politics, Profits, and Price Plummets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Tesla faced a massive financial blow on Thursday as its stock plummeted over 14%, wiping out $150 billion in market value. The drop occurred amid escalating tensions between Elon Musk and Donald Trump over a budget bill, with both parties exchanging sharp critiques.

Trump hinted at potentially ending government subsidies and contracts for Musk's ventures, affecting not just Tesla but SpaceX, which has received billions from NASA. The conflict has raised investor concerns about regulatory challenges for Tesla's upcoming robotaxi services and its core electric vehicle business.

Despite a mild after-hours recovery, Tesla's volatile stock reflects growing unease about political risks influencing its operations. Analysts fear that Trump's unpredictable approach could delay the rollout of autonomous vehicles, a hopeful driver of Tesla's future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025