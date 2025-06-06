Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Urges Japan to Tighten Monetary Policy Amid Yen Weakness

The U.S. Treasury Department advises the Bank of Japan to continue monetary tightening to normalize the yen's weakness and balance bilateral trade. The move is seen as necessary due to U.S. tariffs complicating Japan's economic policies. Japan's response and future rate hikes remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:52 IST
U.S. Treasury Urges Japan to Tighten Monetary Policy Amid Yen Weakness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Japan has been urged by the U.S. Treasury Department to continue its monetary tightening efforts. This guidance aims to spur a 'normalization of the yen's weakness' and address trade imbalances between the U.S. and Japan, as outlined in the department's latest exchange-rate report.

The report indicates that Japan's ultra-low interest rates contribute to a weaker yen against the dollar, complicating monetary normalization efforts. Despite the BOJ's gradual rate increases, U.S. tariffs imposed under former President Trump pose additional challenges. Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato indicated that monetary policy decisions remain within the BOJ's purview.

Amid these economic dynamics, the U.S. Treasury has refrained from directly accusing any major trading partner, including Japan, of currency manipulation. However, Japan remains under scrutiny for its currency practices. Future interest rate decisions by the BOJ face uncertainty, with possible pressures from the U.S. to adjust the dollar's value against the yen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025