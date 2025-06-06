Engineering Feats: A Historic Leap for Indian Railways

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his elation over the inauguration of Chenab and Anji bridges, describing it as a historic milestone for Indian Railways.

On June 6, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, and the Anji bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge.

These engineering achievements are part of a broader initiative to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari, with development projects totaling Rs 46,000 crore also set to enhance the region's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)