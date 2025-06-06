Engineering Feats: A Historic Leap for Indian Railways
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha celebrated the inauguration of two significant railway bridges, Chenab and Anji, on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched them. These engineering marvels advance the connectivity between Kashmir and Kanyakumari, coupled with new development projects worth Rs 46,000 crore.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his elation over the inauguration of Chenab and Anji bridges, describing it as a historic milestone for Indian Railways.
On June 6, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, and the Anji bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge.
These engineering achievements are part of a broader initiative to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari, with development projects totaling Rs 46,000 crore also set to enhance the region's infrastructure.
