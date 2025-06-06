Left Menu

Engineering Feats: A Historic Leap for Indian Railways

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha celebrated the inauguration of two significant railway bridges, Chenab and Anji, on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched them. These engineering marvels advance the connectivity between Kashmir and Kanyakumari, coupled with new development projects worth Rs 46,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:07 IST
Engineering Feats: A Historic Leap for Indian Railways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his elation over the inauguration of Chenab and Anji bridges, describing it as a historic milestone for Indian Railways.

On June 6, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, and the Anji bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge.

These engineering achievements are part of a broader initiative to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari, with development projects totaling Rs 46,000 crore also set to enhance the region's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025