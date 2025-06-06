Left Menu

Aadhaar Authentication Surges: Boosting India's Digital Economy

Aadhaar number holders completed over 211 crore authentication transactions, with total transactions surpassing 15,223 crores. May 2025 saw significant growth in Aadhaar authentication, e-KYC transactions, and face authentication, supporting service delivery and promoting digital economy growth. The Ministry of Electronics & IT highlights transparency and policy-making initiatives.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aadhaar number holders executed more than 211 crore authentication transactions, according to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, elevating the cumulative figure since Aadhaar's launch to over 15,223 crores. May 2025 marked a rise in transactions, exceeding last year's 201.76 crore in the same month.

This uptick underscores Aadhaar's role in efficient welfare delivery and voluntary service access. The ministry emphasized, "The rising numbers signify Aadhaar's widespread utility and the expanding digital economy in India."

The period also saw over 15 crore face authentication transactions, indicating user adoption of AI/ML-based solutions by the UIDAI. Government departments, financial institutions, and other sectors leverage this technology for seamless service delivery.

Furthermore, Aadhaar-based e-KYC transactions exceeded 37 crores, highlighting digital verification's adoption in enhancing customer experience in banking and financial services. The UIDAI's initiative to release anonymized data on data.gov.in aims to foster transparency and informed decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

