Law as a Catalyst for Change: Interdisciplinary Insights from IIC 2025

The International Interdisciplinary Conference (IIC 2025) held at SGT University in Gurugram delved into the evolving role of law as a catalyst for societal transformation. Justice Harvir Singh of the Allahabad High Court and former Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court, Justice M.M. Kumar, emphasized the need for integrating law with ethics, sustainability, and technology.

Prof. Anne-Thida Norodom introduced digital governance solidarity during the conference, advocating for international legal frameworks. Participants explored bridging digital divides and enhancing cybersecurity, especially in developing nations. The conclave, themed "Rewiring the Future for a Sustainable Tomorrow," promoted collaborative innovation in the Industry 5.0 era.

Prof. (Dr.) Abha Singh and other esteemed speakers highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration across law, management, communication, technology, and engineering. The conference concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr. Richa Chaudhary, applauding the contributions of speakers and dignitaries, setting the stage for robust academic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)