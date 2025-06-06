Left Menu

Law as a Catalyst for Change: Interdisciplinary Insights from IIC 2025

The International Interdisciplinary Conference (IIC 2025) at SGT University underscored law's role as a transformative force in society, emphasizing a multidisciplinary approach combining law, ethics, and technology. Esteemed speakers highlighted challenges and solutions for sustainable development, bridging digital divides, and shaping global systems in the digital age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi/ Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:50 IST
Law as a Catalyst for Change: Interdisciplinary Insights from IIC 2025
Top Legal Experts Stress Interdisciplinary Law for Modern Challenges at SGT University Conclave. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Interdisciplinary Conference (IIC 2025) held at SGT University in Gurugram delved into the evolving role of law as a catalyst for societal transformation. Justice Harvir Singh of the Allahabad High Court and former Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court, Justice M.M. Kumar, emphasized the need for integrating law with ethics, sustainability, and technology.

Prof. Anne-Thida Norodom introduced digital governance solidarity during the conference, advocating for international legal frameworks. Participants explored bridging digital divides and enhancing cybersecurity, especially in developing nations. The conclave, themed "Rewiring the Future for a Sustainable Tomorrow," promoted collaborative innovation in the Industry 5.0 era.

Prof. (Dr.) Abha Singh and other esteemed speakers highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration across law, management, communication, technology, and engineering. The conference concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr. Richa Chaudhary, applauding the contributions of speakers and dignitaries, setting the stage for robust academic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025