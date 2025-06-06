Bridging Dreams: Kashmir Railway Line Inauguration

Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw celebrated the realization of a long-standing national aspiration on Friday—connecting Kashmir to the rest of India by rail. This achievement was credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering determination and precise focus.

The Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line, a project nurtured for decades, overcame daunting challenges like tall mountains and deep valleys without battling nature, thanks to a network of innovative bridges and tunnels.

At the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train in Kashmir, Vaishnaw heralded this development as a historic moment, describing it as another gem in the crown of Mother India.