Accelerating Green Energy: India's Critical Mineral Recycling Push

India's Mines Ministry is finalizing an incentive scheme for recycling crucial minerals like copper, lithium, and nickel as part of the National Critical Mineral Mission. With a budget of Rs 1,500 crore, the mission aims to achieve self-reliance and promote exploration and recycling critical for clean energy advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:17 IST
The incentive scheme for recycling critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements is nearing completion, a Mines Ministry representative confirmed on Friday.

The Union budget has designated Rs 1,500 crore towards this recycling mission under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), according to Dinesh Mahur, Joint Secretary in the Mines Ministry, during a recent event.

This initiative, part of the Rs 16,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission, aims to lessen import reliance and support India's transition to green energy. Public sector enterprises are expected to contribute Rs 18,000 crore. As demand for these minerals surges, driven by the adoption of clean energy technologies, the mission seeks to boost domestic exploration, cut dependencies on imports, and enhance mineral recycling processes.

