Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across India
Tensions erupted across India as BJP and Congress workers clashed over the Indian Youth Congress' shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, aiming criticism at PM Modi. Arrests and political rebukes followed, with key figures debating the implications of such protests and their impact on India's global image.
In a dramatic turn of events, political tensions reached a boiling point across India as workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress clashed over a controversial protest by the Indian Youth Congress. The protest, staged shirtless at the India AI Impact Summit, was directed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heavily criticizing his stance on the India-US trade deal framework.
Following the protests, legal repercussions ensued with the Patiala House Court rejecting bail applications for four arrested Congress workers. Meanwhile, the atmosphere remained charged in cities like Indore, Puducherry, and Prakasam as BJP supporters demanded an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
High-profile rebukes came from various political leaders, including Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kiren Rijiju, who slammed the Youth Congress' actions as "anti-youth" and "obscene," respectively. While some political figures condemned Congress for allegedly embarrassing the nation on the international stage, others defended the protest as a rightful expression of dissent.
