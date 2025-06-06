Sterling's Resilience Amid Economic Turbulence

Sterling, showing robustness in a turbulent global economy, was set to close the week higher. This is attributed to a resilient UK economy and positive data from the services sector. Moreover, the absence of new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum provided a relief boost.

The pound surged about 0.6% this week, even touching its highest since February 2022. However, with the currency dipping 0.2% on Friday, sustainability concerns about debt in developed markets linger. The upcoming spending review by finance minister Rachel Reeves might aggravate these concerns.

With plans extending up to 2029, departments face budget scrutiny as public investment avenues dry up. At the same time, pressure mounts on the Bank of England's policymakers to maintain cautious monetary decisions amidst external risks like a potentially weaker U.S. dollar.

