Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves Show Resilience Amid Global Economic Pressures

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by USD 1.237 billion to USD 691.485 billion, according to RBI. Despite the dip, reserves are near an all-time high, covering 11 months of imports and 96% of external debt. Gold reserves have doubled since 2021, now totaling USD 84.305 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:03 IST
India's Forex Reserves Show Resilience Amid Global Economic Pressures
A basket of currencies (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.237 billion, settling at USD 691.485 billion in the week ending May 30, as disclosed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized that the forex reserves are adequate to cover 11 months of imports and approximately 96% of the nation's external debt. This follows the latest decisions from the Monetary Policy Committee.

Despite this week's slight reduction, the reserves remain close to the historical peak of USD 704.89 billion recorded in September 2024. Foreign currency assets, the most significant component of the forex reserves, measure at USD 584.215 billion. As global central banks boost their gold holdings, India's gold reserves are currently valued at USD 84.305 billion, having nearly doubled since 2021.

In 2023, India's reserves saw an increase of around USD 58 billion, contrasting with a significant contraction in 2022, where reserves fell by USD 71 billion. In 2024, the reserves climbed by over USD 20 billion, reflecting the RBI's strategic interventions in foreign exchange markets to stabilize the Rupee by managing liquidity and preventing excessive depreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025