Burgas Partners with EIB to Build High-Tech Scientific Campus for Future Innovation

The city of Burgas, Bulgaria’s fourth-largest metropolitan area and a leading industrial and tourist centre on the Black Sea, is set to become a hub of academic excellence and scientific innovation. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed an agreement to support the development of a state-of-the-art scientific campus that will serve four universities and draw students, researchers, and academics from across Europe and beyond. The campus is slated for completion in 2027.

The collaboration between Burgas Municipality and EIB Advisory Services was formalised through the signing of a landmark accord between EIB’s Head of Public & Infrastructure Finance Division Julien Chebbo and Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov. The initiative underscores the EIB’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and promoting innovation in EU cohesion regions.

A Vision for Education, Research, and Urban Transformation

The upcoming campus will serve as a multi-disciplinary academic centre, complete with research and development labs, data hubs, student housing, and sports facilities. It is envisioned as a cornerstone of a broader urban regeneration and youth attraction strategy. The project aligns with the goals of the European Commission’s InvestEU Advisory mandate, which aims to channel investments into forward-looking infrastructure and human capital.

“Creating a quality space for studying, working and living is key to attract young people and retain talent in cohesion regions,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris. “We are pleased to support Burgas in structuring a viable economic model for the new campus, which will enhance the city’s position in the higher-education landscape, promoting innovation and economic growth.”

A Dynamic Centre for Learning and Innovation

The campus will serve the needs of students from four universities based in Burgas, reflecting the city's growing reputation as an educational hub. With over 200,000 residents, Burgas is one of the fastest growing cities in Bulgaria and is strategically located for maritime trade, tourism, and industrial development. The municipality has already completed the design phase and allocated the necessary land for the campus, demonstrating readiness and commitment to rapid execution.

“This is an extremely important project to attract young people by providing opportunities for broad-spectrum education and development,” said Mayor Dimitar Nikolov. “It will offer a modern environment that integrates scientific research with quality living conditions, and help nurture the next generation of specialists and thought leaders.”

EIB’s Role: From Financial Strategy to Structural Support

The EIB Advisory team will help Burgas devise a sound economic and governance model for the project. Their support will include evaluating potential financing mechanisms and laying the groundwork for a transparent and effective management system to run the future campus. The initiative also aims to promote collaboration with the private sector and academic institutions, enhancing the campus’s long-term sustainability and global competitiveness.

This partnership builds on a series of successful engagements between Burgas and the EIB. In 2022–2023, EIB Advisory conducted a comprehensive feasibility study for a new children’s hospital in the city. In September 2023, the EIB provided a €12.8 million loan to co-finance the construction of that hospital, further solidifying its role in supporting health and education infrastructure in the region.

Looking Ahead: Innovation-Led Urban Growth

The scientific campus is more than just a construction project; it represents a strategic investment in Burgas’ future. By creating a vibrant ecosystem that blends research, education, housing, and recreation, the city hopes to become a magnet for talent, stimulate economic diversification, and solidify its position on the European map of knowledge economies.

As the world shifts towards knowledge-intensive growth and green digital transitions, Burgas' scientific campus stands as a bold response to 21st-century challenges, powered by strategic EU partnerships and visionary local leadership.