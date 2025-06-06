Mizoram's Monsoon Rice Supply Assured: Ensuring No Shortage Amidst Rains

Mizoram is poised to face the upcoming monsoon season without concerns over rice shortages, thanks to strategic planning by the state's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department.

Teresa Vanlalhruaii, secretary of the department, confirmed that sufficient rice stocks are now accessible across all godowns in the state, overcoming logistical hurdles typical of the rainy season.

To further mitigate any potential disruptions, a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has resulted in the arrangement of triple-month rice quotas for beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act. These quotas are set for disbursement to Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Household beneficiaries within June.

(With inputs from agencies.)