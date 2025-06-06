Left Menu

Mizoram's Monsoon Rice Supply Assured: Ensuring No Shortage Amidst Rains

Mizoram has secured sufficient rice stocks to handle the monsoon season, ensuring no food grain shortage. Collaboration with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has enabled the state to distribute three-month rice quotas to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, overcoming past transportation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:03 IST
Mizoram is poised to face the upcoming monsoon season without concerns over rice shortages, thanks to strategic planning by the state's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department.

Teresa Vanlalhruaii, secretary of the department, confirmed that sufficient rice stocks are now accessible across all godowns in the state, overcoming logistical hurdles typical of the rainy season.

To further mitigate any potential disruptions, a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has resulted in the arrangement of triple-month rice quotas for beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act. These quotas are set for disbursement to Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Household beneficiaries within June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

