Akasa Air Joins Adani for Navi Mumbai Airport Takeoff!

In a strategic move to tap into new growth opportunities, Akasa Air has partnered with Adani Airport Holdings to commence operations at Navi Mumbai's forthcoming airport. This collaboration is set to launch initially with 15 domestic flights.

Vinay Dube, Akasa's Founder and CEO, outlined plans to increase flight operations from Navi Mumbai to 50 by the close of the winter schedule. While declining to offer financial details, Dube emphasized the expansive catchment potential unique to the new airport.

In the coming years, Akasa aims to base 10 aircraft at Navi Mumbai Airport, enhancing its role as a vital hub. Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL, views Akasa as a forward-looking inaugural partner, ready to leverage Navi Mumbai's capacity to handle growing traffic demands.

