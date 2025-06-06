Left Menu

Akasa Air Joins Adani for Navi Mumbai Airport Takeoff!

Akasa Air announces a collaboration with Adani Airport Holdings to operate from the up-and-coming Navi Mumbai Airport, with plans for 15 initial domestic departures. The move aims to capture a broad passenger catchment and aligns with Navi Mumbai International Airport's development. Akasa targets substantial growth by the FY27 end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:16 IST
In a strategic move to tap into new growth opportunities, Akasa Air has partnered with Adani Airport Holdings to commence operations at Navi Mumbai's forthcoming airport. This collaboration is set to launch initially with 15 domestic flights.

Vinay Dube, Akasa's Founder and CEO, outlined plans to increase flight operations from Navi Mumbai to 50 by the close of the winter schedule. While declining to offer financial details, Dube emphasized the expansive catchment potential unique to the new airport.

In the coming years, Akasa aims to base 10 aircraft at Navi Mumbai Airport, enhancing its role as a vital hub. Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL, views Akasa as a forward-looking inaugural partner, ready to leverage Navi Mumbai's capacity to handle growing traffic demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

