Drones Downed in Attempted Moscow Attack
Russian air defense successfully neutralized three drones targeting Moscow, according to the city's mayor. Emergency services handled debris fallout, while operations at nearby airports were briefly halted for safety reasons.
In a concerning security incident, Russian air defense systems neutralized three drones aimed at Moscow, announced Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday.
While details on the attack remain sparse, Sobyanin assured that emergency services were actively managing locations where drone debris had landed.
Russia's aviation authority temporarily halted flights at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports to maintain safety amid the threat.
