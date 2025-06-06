Left Menu

Drones Downed in Attempted Moscow Attack

Russian air defense successfully neutralized three drones targeting Moscow, according to the city's mayor. Emergency services handled debris fallout, while operations at nearby airports were briefly halted for safety reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:33 IST
Drones Downed in Attempted Moscow Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a concerning security incident, Russian air defense systems neutralized three drones aimed at Moscow, announced Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Friday.

While details on the attack remain sparse, Sobyanin assured that emergency services were actively managing locations where drone debris had landed.

Russia's aviation authority temporarily halted flights at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports to maintain safety amid the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025