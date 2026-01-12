Senator Kevin Cramer Urges End to Federal Reserve Investigation

US Senator Kevin Cramer, a prominent Republican voice on the Senate Banking Committee, has called for the expeditious conclusion of a federal investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Cramer, a noted critic of Powell, insists that ending the probe is essential to restore confidence in the central bank.

Cramer highlighted the importance of maintaining trust in such crucial financial institutions, emphasizing that prolonged investigations can undermine public faith. His comments come amid increasing scrutiny of Powell's leadership and decisions.

As the investigation continues, Cramer's statement asserts the necessity of transparency and efficiency from both the Federal Reserve and investigating bodies, signaling broader concerns regarding federal oversight and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)