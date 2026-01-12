Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

A massive fire in Solan's Arki market, engulfing a building primarily occupied by migrant families, left three dead, including an eight-year-old. Six people remain trapped. The fire originated in a wooden structure, spreading quickly. Rescue efforts are ongoing as officials investigate the cause, with cylinder explosions suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire in the Solan district's Arki market claimed the lives of three individuals, including an eight-year-old child. The blaze, which erupted near UCO Bank, swept through a four-storey building housing migrant families from Bihar and Nepal.

Sources report six people remain trapped beneath the rubble, intensifying the sense of urgency as rescue teams race against time. Among the deceased are Nepalese nationals, with five minors involved.

An inquiry into the cause of the fire, suspected to have been exacerbated by cylinder explosions, has been launched. Meanwhile, rescue operations continue, with local and national disaster response forces collaborating to manage the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishm...

 United States
2
NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

 United States
3
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
4
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026