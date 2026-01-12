Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District
A massive fire in Solan's Arki market, engulfing a building primarily occupied by migrant families, left three dead, including an eight-year-old. Six people remain trapped. The fire originated in a wooden structure, spreading quickly. Rescue efforts are ongoing as officials investigate the cause, with cylinder explosions suspected.
A devastating fire in the Solan district's Arki market claimed the lives of three individuals, including an eight-year-old child. The blaze, which erupted near UCO Bank, swept through a four-storey building housing migrant families from Bihar and Nepal.
Sources report six people remain trapped beneath the rubble, intensifying the sense of urgency as rescue teams race against time. Among the deceased are Nepalese nationals, with five minors involved.
An inquiry into the cause of the fire, suspected to have been exacerbated by cylinder explosions, has been launched. Meanwhile, rescue operations continue, with local and national disaster response forces collaborating to manage the aftermath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
