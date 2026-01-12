Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, engaged in a highly significant telephone conversation with Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, as reported by Interfax on Monday.

In the call, Shoigu strongly criticized what he termed as foreign powers' attempts to interfere in Iran's internal matters, affirming a robust stand against such actions.

Both countries have pledged to continue communication and coordinate aggressively to fortify their security stances, showcasing a united front against external pressures.

