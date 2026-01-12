Left Menu

Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council Secretary, and Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary discussed foreign interference in a call. Shoigu condemned such actions. Both nations pledged to maintain contact and coordinate positions to enhance security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:16 IST
Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference
Sergei Shoigu
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, engaged in a highly significant telephone conversation with Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, as reported by Interfax on Monday.

In the call, Shoigu strongly criticized what he termed as foreign powers' attempts to interfere in Iran's internal matters, affirming a robust stand against such actions.

Both countries have pledged to continue communication and coordinate aggressively to fortify their security stances, showcasing a united front against external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishm...

 United States
2
NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

 United States
3
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
4
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026