Connecting India: Vande Bharat's Historic Inauguration in Kashmir
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated significant infrastructure projects, including the Vande Bharat trains connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This development not only enhances connectivity but also supports economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir. The projects signify a step towards national integration and socio-economic revolution in the region.
In a landmark development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of game-changing infrastructure projects, including the flagging off of Vande Bharat trains that now connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Alongside, he unveiled the historic Chenab and Anji Rail Bridges and the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, solidifying links between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hailed these initiatives as pivotal for economic prosperity and regional integration. The projects are seen as a fulfillment of the vision of national leaders, promoting a unified nation from north to south. Sinha praised the engineering feats achieved in building the world's tallest railway bridge over the Chenab River.
The Prime Minister's initiatives mark a significant shift in Jammu and Kashmir's developmental trajectory, emphasizing inclusivity and growth. With over Rs 1.15 lakh crore investment in infrastructure and decisive action against terrorism, these efforts aim to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a hub of progress and prosperity.
