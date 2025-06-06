Pradhan Leads National Push for Multilingual Education in Indian Languages

In a landmark move toward reshaping India’s linguistic and educational future, Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level Consultative Committee Meeting of Parliament in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, focusing on the “Promotion of Education in Bharatiya Bhasha in Higher Education.” The meeting reflects the government’s intensified commitment to embedding India’s linguistic heritage across the nation’s higher education landscape.

Also present were Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the North Eastern Region, Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of School Education and Literacy, and Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary of Higher Education, alongside officials from the AICTE, UGC, and the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti.

A Vision Rooted in Inclusion, Identity, and Innovation

In his opening remarks, Shri Pradhan underscored the strategic importance of promoting Indian languages in education as a key pillar of NEP 2020 (National Education Policy) and as a catalyst for building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“India’s mother tongues are not just modes of communication but carriers of our cultural DNA. Their integration into the educational mainstream is essential for equitable and cognitive development,” he emphasized.

Pradhan also thanked the Members of Parliament for their active participation, feedback, and long-standing advocacy for language-based inclusivity in education.

Medium of Instruction: A Linguistic Renaissance

The Minister confirmed that the future of higher education in India would see a transition toward Indian and local languages as primary mediums of instruction. Praising institutions like IITs for introducing technical courses in regional languages, he stressed that multilingual learning environments foster deeper comprehension, inclusivity, and innovation, especially among rural and first-generation learners.

He further highlighted the need for accelerated development of textbooks and curriculum in regional languages, while acknowledging the support of agencies such as the Central Hindi Directorate, CIIL, CSTT, and classical language centres.

Leveraging Technology and AI to Break Language Barriers

Recognizing the potential of emerging technologies, Pradhan emphasized the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and translation software to democratize knowledge access.

“AI-based tools like Anuvadini and UDAAN will help bridge the language gap in higher education and promote access to quality learning material in students’ preferred languages,” he said.

This tech-driven approach aims to level the playing field for students from economically weaker backgrounds and rural areas, offering them tools to comprehend complex subjects in their mother tongue.

Members of Parliament: Multilingualism and Cultural Bonding

Several MPs present appreciated the Ministry’s flagship initiative ‘Bhasha Sangam,’ which allows students to learn 100 sentences in 22 Indian languages. Many recalled similar early learning experiences that helped them foster inter-regional bonding and deepen cultural empathy.

The MPs commended the Ministry’s initiatives like Matribhasha Diwas, Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav, and Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which have popularized linguistic harmony and national integration.

Unveiling India’s Linguistic Mosaic: A Statistical Landscape

Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of School Education, revealed that India is home to 1,369 identified mother tongues, grouped into 121 languages, of which 22 are officially recognized under the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. Notably, 99 languages are spoken by over 10,000 people each but are not yet constitutionally recognized.

He emphasized that the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) was designed with multilingualism as its core, aiming to ensure that every child begins their educational journey in their home language.

Higher Education: Milestones and Road Ahead

Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary of Higher Education, provided updates on various schemes and achievements under the Ministry:

Establishment of Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti to guide language promotion efforts

Launch of the Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Pariyojana, a key 2025 budget announcement

Support for classical language centres for Kannada, Telugu, Odia, Malayalam, and recently added Marathi, Assamese, Pali, Prakrit, and Bengali

Role of three Central Sanskrit Universities and five autonomous institutions in preserving and expanding Indic linguistic heritage

He noted that these combined efforts aim to create a language-centric ecosystem in both school and higher education.

A National Agenda for Global Aspirations

The Government of India, through NEP 2020 and subsequent policy steps, is laying the foundation for culturally rooted yet globally relevant education. By placing Bharatiya Bhashas at the heart of learning, the country is promoting cognitive growth, identity preservation, and innovation.

Pradhan concluded the session by affirming the Ministry’s resolve to ensure that Indian languages regain their rightful place in academia and everyday discourse, serving as a bridge to India's civilizational continuity and aspirational future.