U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Optimistic Jobs Report and Trade Deal Talks

The closing bell on Wall Street brought positive news as U.S. stocks surged, following an unexpectedly strong jobs report. The S&P 500 climbed above 6,000 points—a milestone not reached since February—fueled by gains in the technology sector.

Investors reacted positively to news that U.S. President Donald Trump indicated senior officials would meet Chinese representatives in London for trade negotiations. However, unresolved trade issues, especially regarding critical minerals, persist between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Further evidence of economic resilience came from employment data, showing nonfarm payrolls exceeded forecasts, increasing market confidence on interest rates stability. Notably, mega-caps like Tesla rebounded, contributing to the market's advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)