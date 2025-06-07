North Korea's Internet Woes: A Major Outage Mystery

On Saturday, North Korea experienced a significant internet outage affecting all routes into the country. The cause of the disruption remains unclear, but a UK-based researcher, who closely monitors North Korean internet activities, suggests it might be an internal issue rather than an external cyber attack.

The internet blackout has rendered North Korea's primary news websites and the Foreign Ministry's online presence inaccessible. Internet users attempting to access these sites are currently met with error messages or unresponsive web pages.

This incident adds to the growing mystery surrounding North Korea's use of the internet and raises questions about the nation's digital infrastructure resilience. Efforts to determine the precise cause and extent of the outage continue as observers speculate on possible implications.