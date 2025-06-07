Helicopter Missions Provide Critical Relief in Landslide-Hit Sikkim

In response to devastating landslides, a helicopter carrying 1,300 kg of relief supplies embarked from Pakyong airport, targeting assistance for both army personnel and civilians in Chaten, north Sikkim.

The MI-17 helicopter, with five officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department on board, set out on this crucial mission amidst disrupted road connectivity due to heavy rain-induced landslides.

Rescue operations are in full swing, with a fleet of helicopters working to evacuate over 140 stranded tourists. Tragically, the June 1 landslide claimed the lives of three soldiers, left four injured, and six others missing as efforts continue to locate them.

(With inputs from agencies.)