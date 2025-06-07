Helicopter Missions Provide Critical Relief in Landslide-Hit Sikkim
A helicopter transported 1,300 kg of relief materials to landslide-struck Chaten in north Sikkim, aiming to aid army personnel and civilians. The operation involved the MI-17 helicopter with officials onboard, and forms part of a wider rescue effort following heavy rainfall-induced landslides that stranded over 140 tourists.
In response to devastating landslides, a helicopter carrying 1,300 kg of relief supplies embarked from Pakyong airport, targeting assistance for both army personnel and civilians in Chaten, north Sikkim.
The MI-17 helicopter, with five officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department on board, set out on this crucial mission amidst disrupted road connectivity due to heavy rain-induced landslides.
Rescue operations are in full swing, with a fleet of helicopters working to evacuate over 140 stranded tourists. Tragically, the June 1 landslide claimed the lives of three soldiers, left four injured, and six others missing as efforts continue to locate them.
