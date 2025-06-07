ADB and Thailand Partner on $68.7M Infrastructure Project to Boost EEC Connectivity

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Thailand have signed a $68.74 million loan agreement to fund a vital infrastructure development project aimed at improving connectivity to the U-Tapao International Airport in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). The initiative is set to reinforce the region’s role as a strategic hub for innovation, high-value manufacturing, and logistics.

The agreement was formalized in Bangkok on 6 June 2025, with Thailand’s Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat and ADB Country Director for Thailand Anouj Mehta leading the signing. Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance’s Public Debt Management Office and the Department of Highways (DOH) under the Ministry of Transport were also in attendance, underscoring the national significance of the project.

Strategic Infrastructure for Thailand’s Innovation Corridor

The loan will finance the construction of essential road links connecting U-Tapao Airport—one of Thailand’s three major international airports—directly with key transportation arteries. Specifically, the project includes a 1.92-kilometer extension of Intercity Motorway No. 7 and the expansion of a 5.65-kilometer section of National Highway No. 3. This upgraded route will run from the Bang Phai River in the west to the Motorway No. 7 interchange in the east, facilitating smoother and more efficient access to the airport.

This infrastructure enhancement supports the broader vision of the Eastern Economic Corridor, which spans the provinces of Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong. The EEC is central to Thailand’s national strategy for economic transformation, particularly through the development of next-generation industries including smart electronics, digital technology, biotechnology, and advanced medical services.

Green Infrastructure: Building Resilience to Climate Change

Beyond traditional construction, the project sets a new benchmark for climate-resilient infrastructure. According to ADB Country Director Anouj Mehta, “ADB aims to mitigate the key risks linked to rising temperatures and increasing precipitation in the design and construction of the roads.” To this end, the project incorporates green engineering practices such as the use of eco-friendly green cement and a ‘green campsite’ model.

These temporary onsite construction zones will include solar power systems, battery energy storage, and sustainable waste and water management solutions. Additionally, the project will introduce a climate impact monitoring system managed by the DOH, enabling continuous assessment and adaptation to environmental conditions—a move aligned with Thailand’s ambitions for a low-carbon, climate-resilient transport sector.

Fostering Multimodal Transport Integration

The upgraded road network will be a key component in integrating multimodal transportation in the EEC. Once completed, it will provide seamless connections between air, road, and future high-speed rail services. This connectivity is expected to reduce logistics costs, enhance supply chain efficiency, and attract greater investment in the region.

The project will also support regional economic integration by positioning U-Tapao as a viable alternative to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports. The improved access will not only benefit industrial development but also tourism, services, and domestic connectivity.

Long-Standing Development Partnership

ADB’s collaboration with Thailand dates back to 1968, marking more than five decades of partnership. Over this period, ADB has extended loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling approximately $7.4 billion. These contributions span key sectors such as energy, transportation, agriculture, public administration, health, and environmental management.

The current initiative reinforces ADB’s core commitment to supporting inclusive, sustainable, and climate-resilient growth in its member countries. Established in 1966, ADB comprises 69 member countries, including 50 from the Asia-Pacific region. It plays a pivotal role in helping nations address complex development challenges through innovative financing and partnerships.

The ADB-Thailand infrastructure project marks a major leap forward in delivering resilient and sustainable transport solutions in the Eastern Economic Corridor. By aligning green construction with advanced connectivity goals, this investment strengthens Thailand’s economic competitiveness and reinforces the country’s long-term development trajectory toward sustainability and innovation.