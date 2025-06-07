India's Resilient Battle Against Poverty: A Decade of Progress

India has witnessed a dramatic fall in its extreme poverty rate over a decade, with the World Bank reporting a decrease from 27.1% in 2011-12 to 5.3% in 2022-23. The poverty threshold was revised upwards to USD 3 per day, yet India still managed to showcase remarkable progress.

Despite the global increase in poverty numbers, India's refined data and updated survey methods revealed a statistical outlier, reducing the poverty count significantly. In 2024, 5.44% of India's population lived on less than USD 3 per day, highlighting the nation's resilience.

The report credited free and subsidised food transfers for supporting poverty reduction, and noted the narrowing of the rural-urban poverty gap. The World Bank also touched upon India's economic outlook, projecting a gradual growth recovery alongside potential global uncertainties.

