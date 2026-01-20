Diplomatic Dilemma: Parole Denied for Gangster Abu Salem Amid International Tensions
The Maharashtra government opposes gangster Abu Salem's request for 14 days' parole, fearing diplomatic tensions with Portugal if he absconds. Salem, a convict in the 1993 blasts case, sought parole to visit Azamgarh after his brother's death. The court hears the case next on January 28.
The Maharashtra government has challenged gangster Abu Salem's plea for parole, asserting that his release could ignite diplomatic tensions with Portugal. Salem, convicted for the notorious 1993 Mumbai blasts, requested two weeks of parole to visit the volatile Azamgarh district following his brother's passing.
Authorities, including Inspector General of Prisons Suhas Warke and the Central Bureau of Investigation, have voiced concerns over Salem's potential to abscond, as he allegedly did in 1993, which could lead to significant law and order issues in the region.
With the matter slated for a January 28 hearing, the court awaits further instructions from the CBI while considering the state's arguments about maintaining diplomatic obligations under the extradition treaty with Portugal.
