Left Menu

Diplomatic Dilemma: Parole Denied for Gangster Abu Salem Amid International Tensions

The Maharashtra government opposes gangster Abu Salem's request for 14 days' parole, fearing diplomatic tensions with Portugal if he absconds. Salem, a convict in the 1993 blasts case, sought parole to visit Azamgarh after his brother's death. The court hears the case next on January 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:50 IST
Diplomatic Dilemma: Parole Denied for Gangster Abu Salem Amid International Tensions
parole
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has challenged gangster Abu Salem's plea for parole, asserting that his release could ignite diplomatic tensions with Portugal. Salem, convicted for the notorious 1993 Mumbai blasts, requested two weeks of parole to visit the volatile Azamgarh district following his brother's passing.

Authorities, including Inspector General of Prisons Suhas Warke and the Central Bureau of Investigation, have voiced concerns over Salem's potential to abscond, as he allegedly did in 1993, which could lead to significant law and order issues in the region.

With the matter slated for a January 28 hearing, the court awaits further instructions from the CBI while considering the state's arguments about maintaining diplomatic obligations under the extradition treaty with Portugal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debating Credit Card Practices: A Treasury Perspective

Debating Credit Card Practices: A Treasury Perspective

 Global
2
Cracking Down on Corruption: Tamil Nadu's Scandal Exposed

Cracking Down on Corruption: Tamil Nadu's Scandal Exposed

 India
3
Shipping Titans Chart Return to Suez Canal amid Geopolitical Shifts

Shipping Titans Chart Return to Suez Canal amid Geopolitical Shifts

 Global
4
Omar Abdullah Kicks Off Pre-Budget Consultations in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah Kicks Off Pre-Budget Consultations in Jammu and Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026