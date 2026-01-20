Nitin Nabin's Rise: From Party Worker to BJP's National President
Nitin Nabin assumed the role of the Bharatiya Janata Party's national president, celebrated by party members in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Nabin's journey as an inspiration and expressed confidence in the BJP's strengthened future under his leadership alongside Prime Minister Modi.
In a significant development for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitin Nabin has been appointed as the party's national president. Celebrations erupted at the party headquarters in New Delhi and across Madhya Pradesh, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extending his congratulations on this achievement.
Chief Minister Yadav lauded Nabin's ascent from a grassroots party worker to BJP's top position, saying it serves as an exemplar for members nationwide. In his congratulatory message on social media platform X, Yadav expressed confidence in the party's future growth under Nabin's leadership, anticipating stronger momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.
Nabin, formerly a Bihar Minister and veteran leader with a decade-spanning legislative career, pledged to uphold the party's core ideologies while embracing his new role. He acknowledged the contributions of senior leaders and emphasized the need for collective efforts toward building a developed India. His leadership journey reflects his experience in both organizational and administrative capacities.
