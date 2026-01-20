On Tuesday, the UK government sanctioned China's proposal to establish its largest embassy in Europe on the historic Royal Mint Court site in London. Despite apprehensions about espionage and community protests, the move is seen as an effort to repair strained relations with Beijing.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is poised to visit China, marking the first such trip by a British leader since 2018. The decision is considered pivotal, with Chinese authorities insisting on embassy approval as a pre-condition. A government statement emphasized that all factors were carefully assessed before finalizing.

Security officials express concerns over potential spying risks, while China's ambitions to widen its diplomatic footprint in the UK face scrutiny. Local residents continue to weigh their options for judicial review as the embassy's massive new site, larger than any other Chinese diplomatic facility overseas, is set to emerge.