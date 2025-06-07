Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the Indian government's approach to the Indian Railways, highlighting a leadership style he described as 'First Announce Second Think.' He pointed out the inadequacy of glitzy inaugurations in addressing the issues of management chaos and staff shortages within the railway sector.

In a pointed critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Narendra Modi government of using flashy inaugurations to mask deeper issues within the Indian Railways. He cited a shortage of specialized officers and the need for more manpower as critical challenges facing the railway sector.

Ramesh's comments came in response to recent media reports and statements from Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar. Kumar acknowledged an urgent need for additional staff to manage increasing railway assets and ensure safety, urging the finance ministry to allow the creation of non-gazetted posts in safety and essential categories.

The railways have seen a substantial rise in capital expenditure, climbing from Rs 1.48 trillion in 2019-20 to Rs 2.62 trillion in 2023-24. This increase necessitates adequate staffing to handle the new assets reliably, Kumar noted in a letter to the finance ministry.

