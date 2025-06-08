Left Menu

Donkey Prices Soar in Pakistan Amidst Chinese Demand for Ejiao

Abdul Rasheed's livelihood is in jeopardy as soaring donkey prices in Pakistan make it difficult for wage earners dependent on these animals. Chinese demand for donkey hides, for use in traditional medicine, has driven the price increase. Ethical and economic issues arise as Pakistan considers establishing donkey farms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 08-06-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:49 IST
Donkey Prices Soar in Pakistan Amidst Chinese Demand for Ejiao
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amidst soaring prices, donkey cart owner Abdul Rasheed faces an uncertain future after his donkey was lost in an accident. The Karachi resident, like many others, struggles with the increased financial burden of replacing essential livestock.

Donkey prices have skyrocketed in Pakistan due to rising demand from China, where the hides are used in the production of ejiao, a gelatin popular in traditional medicine. Consequently, the cost of donkeys has become untenable for many local laborers, forcing them to compete with higher-paying international buyers.

The burgeoning global trade raises both economic opportunities and ethical concerns. Some officials urge the careful regulation of donkey trading to avoid illegal practices and ensure that local markets aren't affected by international demand. Propositions for establishing donkey farms to meet Chinese needs highlight the complexities involved in balancing economic gain with local welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025