Donkey Prices Soar in Pakistan Amidst Chinese Demand for Ejiao

Amidst soaring prices, donkey cart owner Abdul Rasheed faces an uncertain future after his donkey was lost in an accident. The Karachi resident, like many others, struggles with the increased financial burden of replacing essential livestock.

Donkey prices have skyrocketed in Pakistan due to rising demand from China, where the hides are used in the production of ejiao, a gelatin popular in traditional medicine. Consequently, the cost of donkeys has become untenable for many local laborers, forcing them to compete with higher-paying international buyers.

The burgeoning global trade raises both economic opportunities and ethical concerns. Some officials urge the careful regulation of donkey trading to avoid illegal practices and ensure that local markets aren't affected by international demand. Propositions for establishing donkey farms to meet Chinese needs highlight the complexities involved in balancing economic gain with local welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)