Left Menu

Unleashing Potential: Reforming India's Startup Ecosystem

Industry veteran Mohandas Pai calls for policy reforms to boost India’s startup ecosystem. He highlights how restrictive regulations and inadequate domestic investment stifle growth, despite India being the world's third-largest startup hub. Recommendations include changes in investment policies and increasing R&D funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 12:26 IST
Unleashing Potential: Reforming India's Startup Ecosystem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian startup ecosystem, despite being the world's third-largest, is facing significant hurdles due to restrictive government regulations and inadequate domestic investments. Industry veteran Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital, emphasized the urgent need for policy reforms and increased R&D investments to sustain and boost innovation.

Pai highlighted a dire comparison: while China and the US invested USD 835 billion and USD 2.32 trillion, respectively, into startups from 2014 to 2024, India's figures stand at a mere USD 160 billion, with 80% originating from overseas. He pointed out the absence of local capital, blaming it on government policies restricting Indian endowments and insurance companies from investing in startups.

Proposing solutions, Pai suggested amendments to insurance regulatory policies to facilitate fund investments and urged an expansion of the government's fund-of-funds initiative from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore. He also called for liberalizing pension fund investments, enhancing R&D funding for universities, and removing barriers for startups selling to government entities to prevent larger firms from stifling smaller startups.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025