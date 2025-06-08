Smartphone Shipment Forecasts Cut Due to Tariff Uncertainties
Counterpoint Research has revised its global smartphone shipment forecast for 2025, reducing growth expectation from 4.2% to 1.9% due to US tariffs. Most regions are expected to see growth except North America and China. Apple and Huawei remain bright spots amid pricing challenges and supply chain adjustments.
Counterpoint Research, a market intelligence firm, has adjusted its global smartphone shipment forecast for 2025, lowering growth expectations to 1.9% from an earlier prediction of 4.2%. The revision is attributed to uncertainties surrounding US tariffs, though a stable tariff environment is assumed through 2025.
Associate Director Liz Lee noted that Apple and Samsung are heavily exposed to the US market, making them focal points amid the fluid tariff situation. Weaker demand across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia also played a role in the forecast revision.
Despite these challenges, Apple is expected to see positive growth in 2025, driven by the iPhone 16 series. Furthermore, premiumisation trends continue in emerging markets such as India and Southeast Asia, providing long-term support. Huawei is anticipated to perform well as sourcing bottlenecks ease, particularly in mid-to-lower-end segments.
