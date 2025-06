Odisha: From Mineral Hub to Industrial Powerhouse

Odisha is undergoing a significant transformation, evolving from being known as India's mineral hub to becoming a diversified industrial powerhouse, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

In a recent interaction with industrialists at the Lok Seva Bhavan, marking the first anniversary of his administration, Majhi outlined his government's achievements and future plans.

Majhi emphasized that Odisha's growth now spans 20 sectors, including mining, metallurgy, chemicals, and textiles. The state's recent projects represent over Rs 4.5 lakh crore in investments and could generate nearly 2.9 lakh jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)