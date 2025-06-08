Odisha Creates New Industrial Era: Major Investments and Job Growth Unveiled

In a pivotal meeting with industry leaders on Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extolled the state's burgeoning industrial landscape. As his administration nears its first anniversary, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to industry stalwarts and entrepreneurs for their contributions to Odisha's economic ascendancy.

The Chief Minister underscored Odisha's transformation into an industrial epicenter, detailing government initiatives aimed at global market integration and job creation. He appealed to industry magnates to collaborate in elevating Odisha into a formidable industrial powerhouse, citing progress achieved over the past year, including 150 MoUs, envisioning Rs 16.7 lakh crore in investments and 12.9 lakh job opportunities.

Looking ahead, Majhi outlined the government's four priority areas: formulating new policies for emerging sectors, expanding industrial infrastructure, improving project tracking systems, and simplifying regulations. Collaborations with major industry players and enhancements in port infrastructure further solidify Odisha's journey to economic prosperity.

