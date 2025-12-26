Punjab's Commitment to Revitalize MSMEs with Strategic Reforms

In a recent announcement, Punjab Industry and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora emphasized the state government's dedication to enhancing the MSME sector. He outlined strategic reforms and supportive measures aimed at positioning Punjab as a premier destination for industrial investment.

Arora highlighted initiatives like policy support, simplified regulatory frameworks, and active facilitation through Invest Punjab, designed to expedite approvals and foster smooth project implementations. These efforts are crucial as MSMEs form the backbone of Punjab's industrial economy and are pivotal in job creation and regional development.

The government's continuous dialogue with industry stakeholders underscores its commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment. At a media briefing, company representatives praised the government's support, announcing plans to invest over Rs 400 crore across sectors including auto components and renewable energy.

