Boeing 737 MAX Resumes Journey Into China Amid Eased Trade Tensions

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft completed its journey to China, marking a pivotal moment as the U.S. aircraft manufacturer resumes deliveries to the country amidst easing tensions from a prolonged tariff war between Beijing and Washington.

The plane touched down at Boeing's Zhoushan completion center after departing Seattle, making stops in Hawaii and Guam for refueling as it crossed the Pacific. It had originally been ferried to Zhoushan in March but returned to the U.S. in mid-April due to halted deliveries by Chinese airlines.

The rekindling of Boeing deliveries comes amid diplomatic efforts, with representatives from China and the United States set to meet in London to discuss further trade agreements. The resumed deliveries underscore the significance of the Chinese market for Boeing, which accounts for a significant portion of its commercial backlog.

