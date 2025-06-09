Left Menu

MSC IRINA: A Milestone in Global Trade and India's Maritime Hub Aspirations

The MSC IRINA, the world's largest container ship, arrived at Vizhinjam International Seaport, marking its maiden visit to South Asia. With a massive capacity and advanced features, the vessel exemplifies growth in global trade and India's strategic role in maritime logistics.

The world's largest container ship by capacity, MSC IRINA, has made its debut at the Vizhinjam International Seaport, according to port officials. The vessel, notable for its 24,346 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) capacity, received a traditional water salute upon arrival at 8 am on Monday and is scheduled to remain until Tuesday.

This visit represents a significant milestone for the newly inaugurated deepwater port, which was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May. The ship's arrival underscores Vizhinjam's capabilities in handling Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) and bolsters India's position in global trade. The massive vessel, nearly four times the length of a FIFA football field, is designed to operate between Asia and Europe, enhancing trade routes and logistics efficiency.

Adani Ports' Managing Director, Karan Adani, expressed pride in the port's development, calling the event a milestone not just for Vizhinjam, but for India's emergence as a global transshipment hub. Launched in March 2023, MSC IRINA is engineered to reduce carbon emissions and enhance sustainability, meeting contemporary environmental standards while maintaining high efficiency. This docking marks a leap forward for sustainable maritime practices at Vizhinjam International Seaport.

