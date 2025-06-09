1Point1 Solutions Amplifies AI Capabilities with TECHSCIENT.AI Acquisition
One Point One Solutions Ltd. has acquired a majority stake in TECHSCIENT.AI, enhancing its AI-driven automation and digital transformation services. This strategic move strengthens 1Point1's position in the BPM sector by integrating TECHSCIENT.AI's no-code automation platform, benefiting industries seeking scalable AI solutions.
In a significant move to bolster its AI-driven automation capabilities, One Point One Solutions Ltd. has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in TECHSCIENT.AI Private Limited. Acquiring TECHSCIENT.AI, an AI-powered no-code automation pioneer, positions 1Point1 as a formidable player in India's digital landscape.
TECHSCIENT.AI, formed in September 2024, specializes in automating workflows without the need for manual coding. Akshay Chhabra, Promoter & Director of 1Point1, highlighted the acquisition as a strategic enhancement for AI-powered transformation, allowing enterprises to automate operations and scale efficiently.
This acquisition will integrate TECHSCIENT.AI's platform into 1Point1's BPM framework, optimizing industries like BFSI, healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, and logistics with AI-native automation. Set for completion by September 2025, it promises to embed intelligent automation deeply into 1Point1's offerings, meeting the demands of new-age, digital-first enterprises.
