1Point1 Solutions Amplifies AI Capabilities with TECHSCIENT.AI Acquisition

In a significant move to bolster its AI-driven automation capabilities, One Point One Solutions Ltd. has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in TECHSCIENT.AI Private Limited. Acquiring TECHSCIENT.AI, an AI-powered no-code automation pioneer, positions 1Point1 as a formidable player in India's digital landscape.

TECHSCIENT.AI, formed in September 2024, specializes in automating workflows without the need for manual coding. Akshay Chhabra, Promoter & Director of 1Point1, highlighted the acquisition as a strategic enhancement for AI-powered transformation, allowing enterprises to automate operations and scale efficiently.

This acquisition will integrate TECHSCIENT.AI's platform into 1Point1's BPM framework, optimizing industries like BFSI, healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, and logistics with AI-native automation. Set for completion by September 2025, it promises to embed intelligent automation deeply into 1Point1's offerings, meeting the demands of new-age, digital-first enterprises.