Digital Transformation and Heritage Preservation at Delhi Assembly

Delhi, capital of India, is witnessing a blend of tradition and technology in its legislative process. On Wednesday, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta paid a courtesy call to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan, briefing her on pivotal reforms made at the assembly.

Gupta presented the landmark implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application, a move that morphs the legislative assembly into a fully digital and paperless House. The drive to modernize doesn't stop at digital; aspirations to transition to solar power for a greener legislature were also outlined, underscoring a commitment to environmental sustainability.

The assembly isn't just about the future; it's steeped in history. Gupta engaged 40 youths partaking in the Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme, offering insights into the legacy of Delhi Vidhan Sabha as a significant site in India's freedom movement, once graced by eminent leaders like Gopal Krishna Gokhale.

(With inputs from agencies.)