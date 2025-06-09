Fire Disrupts Journey of Singapore-Flagged Container Ship off Kerala Coast
A Singapore-flagged container ship, MV Wan Hai 503, reported a fire off Kerala's coast. Initially deemed an explosion, it was later confirmed as a fire onboard. The Indian Navy redirected INS Surat for assistance, and a Navy Dornier aircraft was planned for situation assessment.
A Singapore-flagged container ship, MV Wan Hai 503, encountered a fire episode off the coast of Kerala, a Defence PRO confirmed.
While initial reports suggested an explosion, they were later corrected to confirm a fire aboard the vessel, which spans 270 meters with a draught of 12.5 meters. The ship set sail from Colombo on June 7, heading towards Mumbai with an anticipated arrival on June 10.
In response to the incident, the Indian Navy diverted INS Surat for immediate assistance after being informed by the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai. A Navy Dornier aircraft is also set to conduct reconnaissance from INS Garuda in Kochi to evaluate the situation.
