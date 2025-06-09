Left Menu

Fire Disrupts Journey of Singapore-Flagged Container Ship off Kerala Coast

A Singapore-flagged container ship, MV Wan Hai 503, reported a fire off Kerala's coast. Initially deemed an explosion, it was later confirmed as a fire onboard. The Indian Navy redirected INS Surat for assistance, and a Navy Dornier aircraft was planned for situation assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:56 IST
Fire Disrupts Journey of Singapore-Flagged Container Ship off Kerala Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Singapore-flagged container ship, MV Wan Hai 503, encountered a fire episode off the coast of Kerala, a Defence PRO confirmed.

While initial reports suggested an explosion, they were later corrected to confirm a fire aboard the vessel, which spans 270 meters with a draught of 12.5 meters. The ship set sail from Colombo on June 7, heading towards Mumbai with an anticipated arrival on June 10.

In response to the incident, the Indian Navy diverted INS Surat for immediate assistance after being informed by the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai. A Navy Dornier aircraft is also set to conduct reconnaissance from INS Garuda in Kochi to evaluate the situation.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025