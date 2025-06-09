Chaos on Rails: Tragedy Strikes in Maharashtra

On a busy Monday morning, tragedy struck Maharashtra's Thane district as a chaotic scene unfolded on the suburban railway. Reports indicate that at least four commuters, including a GRP constable, lost their lives while six others sustained injuries after falling from a moving train.

The accident occurred between Diva and Kopar stations as the train journeyed toward Kasara. Authorities suggest overcrowding as the primary cause, with passengers hanging dangerously from footboards. The mishap reportedly began when the backpacks of commuters on passing trains brushed against each other, causing loss of balance.

An eyewitness, who boarded the train at Kalyan, described the horrific series of events that unfolded near Mumbra station. As passengers struggled for space during the notorious rush hour, chaos quickly turned to tragedy, underscoring the immense pressure on Mumbai's suburban network.

(With inputs from agencies.)